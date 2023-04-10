Six Times Kim Kardashian Wore ‘American Horror Story’-Worthy Fashion

Kim Kardashian is renowned for her risqué, risk-taking personal style over her decades in the public eye. Now, the businesswoman and pop culture figure is about to make her television acting debut alongside Emma Roberts in season 12 of Ryan Murphy’s FX horror anthology “American Horror Story,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kardashian’s role, specifically written for her, will be her first main role in a television actress; Roberts, meanwhile, has appeared in five previous “AHS” seasons since 2013.

While Kardashian hasn’t made a statement aside from releasing a now-viral Instagram post today announcing her casting in the show, more is all but certain to be revealed in the future. Before the season — and Kardashian’s future range of press tour outfits — begins, we’re taking a look back at Kardashian’s most “AHS”-worthy outfits over the years.

Prior to the Met Gala in September 2021, Kardashian arrived in New York City in a full black leather Balenciaga outfit — complete with a matching heeled catsuit, trench coat, gloves and full-coverage face mask. Appearing to take bondage inspiration, the outfit bore remarkable similarities to the black latex gimp suit worn by the murderous Rubber Man throughout the first “AHS” season, “Murder House.”

Kim Kardashian arrives in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

For the 2021 Met Gala, “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion,” Kardashian wore another custom black Balenciaga outfit — complete with a full-coverage face mask, glove-sleeved minidress and stretchy heeled boot pants — by Demna. Though her outfit was inspired by the classic nature of a black T-shirt, it also tapped into a string of gimp mask-like outfits Kardashian had worn that year — and, similarly to her leather outfit, could draw similarities to the Rubber Man. Similar masks and costumes have also been worn in “AHS” seasons “Cult,” “Apocalypse” and “NYC,” as well.

Kim Kardashian attends the Met Gala Celebrating “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Sept. 13, 2021. CREDIT: Getty Images

A slick blue Balenciaga bodycon gown — which she also wore in the French brand’s spring 2022 campaign — was Kardashian’s attire of choice for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. However, its vibrant color, hue and brand memorably brought to mind the final words of witch Myrtle Snow in “American Horror Story: Coven” — which, in fact, were “Balenciaga.”

Kim Kardashian attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

In May 2022, Kardashian wore a sheer black Dolce & Gabbana dress with an exposed black bra, shrugged-off sleeve and layered silver jewelry for sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding celebrations in Italy. Though her attire channeled the nonchalance of ’90s going-out fashion, it also bore similarity to the all-black outfits of Madison Montgomery (Roberts) in “Coven,” which also featured a wide array of sheer panels and see-through textures.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner and other guests arrive to Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s yacht in Portofino, Italy during Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding celebrations. CREDIT: Mega

During Paris Fashion Week’s fall 2022 couture collection shows, Kardashian brought daughter North West and mom Kris Jenner as her dates in the front row to see guest-designed creations by Olivier Rousteing. For the occasion, she wore a pinstriped runway gown with peach-colored bust paneling and platform-soled boots, accented by thick silver jewelry and black sunglasses — similar to the outfits worn by Madison Montgomery in “Coven” and “Apocalypse.”

(L-R) Kris Jenner, North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff

A rubbery black leather Balenciaga bodycon gown with a draped train, gloved sleeves and high neckline continued Kardashian’s edgy outfit trajectory for the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2022. Complete with pointed black heels, the attire created a full-circle moment for Kardashian, as it marked nearly a year of her bondage-esque outfits — though this one distinctly channeled Rubber Man’s similarly textured outfit.

Kim Kardashian attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 presented by Gucci IN Los Angeles, Calif. on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency As for what Kardashian will wear next — particularly while filming and promoting her new “AHS” season — remains to be seen. However, you can watch this space for more details in the coming months.

PHOTOS: Discover Kim Kardashian’s riskiest outfits over the years in the gallery.