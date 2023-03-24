×
Khloe & Kim Kardashian Show Sisterly Love in Bikini & Swimsuit on Cabo Vacation With Kylie Jenner

By Joce Blake
Kylie Jenner snapped up her big sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, sharing a heartwarming moment during their Cabo San Lucas vacation.

Khloe shared a few pics of their trip on her Instagram this Thursday. In the first picture, she tapped into her very own brand, Good American, for her beachfront look. Khloe selected the Modern Tank Scuba bodysuit designed with a double deep square neck and thong back.

As for the Skims founder, Kim went for a matching two-piece bikini set in black. She also opted for her underwear, loungewear and shapewear brand by choosing the Swim Triangle Top and bikini bottoms with slim strings along the sides. The mommy mogul accessorized with black mask sunglasses.

While the two siblings went barefoot, Khloe’s shoe style often matches her sleek wardrobe. The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star frequently wears pumps by Louboutin, as well as heels from Amina Muaddi, Cult Gaia, and more top brands. Her off-duty and gym looks often incorporate chunky sneakers from Nike, as well as shoes from former brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line.

On the other hand, Kim is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots, and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, CFDA, CFDA Awards, CFDA Awards 2022, red carpet, New York City, Casa Cipriani, gown, black gown, strapless gown, vinyl gown, see through gown, transparent gown, booties, boots, see through booties, black booties, heeled booties, PVC booties, heels
Khloe and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022.
CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been known for their fashion choices and for setting trends. Even the next generation is set to take fashion risks just as their parents do.

PHOTOS: Khloé Kardashian’s Best Shoe Moments 

