Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Thompson Poses in Whimsical Dress & Combat Boots With Cousin Dream Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to post a montage of photos of her daughter, True Thompson, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, as they had an impromptu photoshoot.

On the left stood Rob Kardashian’s daughter who was wearing an off-white gown that featured an embellished top and a ruffled skirt. She layered the dress with a white cardigan that had silver buttons and an iridescent “D” varsity letter at the top right of her jacket.

As for Thompson, the 4-year-old opted for a more vibrant ensemble with a light blue tulle minidress which was primarily covered by her plaid coat which featured teal blue, plum and burnt orange stripes and an embroidered “G” pattern.

Dream accessorized the look with a dusty pink quilted Chanel shoulder bag which featured a floral embellishment and a gold linked chain which featured the label’s logo clasp.

Dream’s footwear was hidden from view. She most likely slipped into a pair of sneakers to complete the look. While Thompson paired her cream-colored knee-high socks with matching suede MSGM combat boots. The suede shoes featured a rounded toe at the front with a logo patch that sat right on the side of the lace-up fastening. The boots brought slight height to the look with the chunky rubber sole.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has always dressed their kids in glamorous kid clothes. The Kardashian women will often be seen twinning with their kids in matching champagne dresses or Skims snowflake pajamas.

