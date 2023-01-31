Khloe Kardashian Makes a Foray Into Leather Dressing With Black Corset, Pants & 5-Inch Heels for Good American

Khloe Kardashian donned head-to-toe leather in her latest social media post.

The reality tv star posted to her Instagram on Monday. In her post, she donned a look from Good American. She wore a black faux leather corset top with a square neckline, thick straps and a lace-up back design. She added black faux leather pants to the outfit, which also are from her line. Her pants were high-waisted with a straight-leg opening.

Kardashian added a sparkly choker necklace to accessorize the look as well as a thick bracelet.

Completing her look, Kardashian slipped on pair of sleek heels. The denim brand founder slipped into a pair of black pumps covered in shiny patent leather, complete with a sharp pointed toe. The shoes also featured a thin stiletto heel which added serious height to Kardashian’s frame; the heels reached at least 5 inches. Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian has a natural knack for elevating her wardrobe with key elements. Her shoe style follows suits as she favors various stilettos and sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin and Cult Gaia. For casual outings, you will likely catch her in cool slides and comfortable sneakers from Nike and Yeezy.

