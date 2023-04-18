Khloe Kardashian Announces Good American Store Opening in Vinyl Maxi Skirt With Leather Gloves & Pointy Boots

Khloe Kardashian dropped a major surprise on her fans. On Monday, the reality superstar took to Instagram to announce that the first-ever physical store for her Good American clothing brand will be opening soon at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles.

Kardashian uploaded a series of photos, which sees her posing in a warehouse with tools. In other photos, the co-founder appears with a large Good American shopping bag and even stands in front of floor plan pictures.

“Our very first @goodamerican store is opening soon!! I’m so excited for everyone to experience GA IRL. Stay tuned for the grand opening of our flagship store at the Westfield Century City Mall,” Kardashian wrote under the post.

Kardashian appeared in sleek style to share the big news. The media personality wore a long-sleeve dark gray turtleneck top. She tucked the lightweight top into a form-fitting vinyl high-waist skirt. The shiny garment featured small belt loops, zipper detailing at the center and ruched accents throughout.

Adding a dose of edge to the look, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star accessorized with an oversized statement choker necklace, diamond stud earrings and a black leather gloves.

As for glam, Kardashian went with a soft, smokey eye and neutral matte pout. She parted her blond tresses on the side and styled it in loose curls.

Completing the television personality’s look was pair of sharp pointed-toe boots. Kardashian’s leather style peaked out underneath her skirt and included a triangular pointed-toe.

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian has a natural knack for elevating her wardrobe with key elements. Her shoe style follows suits as she favors various styles from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and Cult Gaia. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star tends to gravitate towards boots, pumps and strappy sandals. For casual outings, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Nike and Yeezy.

