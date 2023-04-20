Khloe Kardashian Upgrades Little Black Dress With Denim Coat & Sharp Pointy Pumps at Good American Event

Khloe Kardashian gave a little black dress a chic spring upgrade for her Good American event in West Hollywood, Calif., on April 18.

The reality star joined the clothing brand’s co-founder Emma Grede for an empowering panel discussion with supermodel Ashley Graham. The trio spoke about diversity and the importance of inclusivity and representation in the fashion industry.

For the event, Kardashian wore a floor-length denim coat that had sharp lapels, oversized sleeves and slits near the cuffs. The media personality layered the jacket over a strapless black minidress and sheer tights. The dress had a square neckline and form-fitting bodice.

Khloe Kardashian attends a Good American event at Soho House on April 18, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif.

To amp up the glam factor, Kardashian accessorized with a blinged-out diamond choker necklace and stud earrings. For makeup, she opted for a dark smokey eye and a glossy neutral pout. Her long, blond tresses were parted in the middle and styled in loose waves.

Rounding out the Good American co-founder’s look was a set of pointed-toe pumps. The leather style included a sharp, triangular toe and sat atop a stiletto heel.

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian has a natural knack for elevating her wardrobe with key elements. Her shoe style follows suits as she favors various styles from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and Cult Gaia. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star tends to gravitate towards boots, pumps and strappy sandals. For casual outings, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Nike and Yeezy.

