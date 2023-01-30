Kevin Jonas’ Wife Danielle Jonas Goes Neutral in Shirt Bodycon Dress at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony

Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle Jonas had a neutral moment as she stood by her husband’s side as he and his brothers were awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Monday.
The wife of the eldest Jonas brother wore a light gray shirt dress by Maticevski to the ceremony. The collared piece featured a ruched skirt, wide-collared v-neckline, long sleeves, exposed back zip and a bodycon silhouette.
Danielle accessorized with a set of sparkling rings and three gold chains which featured a nameplate and a cross. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly curled style which complimented her glamorous makeup that featured a sparkling smokey eye and a nude lip.
Unfortunately, the television personality’s footwear was hidden from view as her two daughters, Alena and Valentina, sat in front of their parents for a group picture. She most likely slipped into a pair of pointed-toe pumps to complete her outfit. The actress is often seen wearing shoes supported by a stiletto heel.
Kevin kept within the same tones with a dark gray blazer and pants which he paired with a white striped button-down shirt. He completed his look with a pair of black loafers. The patent leather shoes featured a sleek silhouette that was finished with a square toe. The loafers brought no hassle with a slip-on style.
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra were also in attendance next to their husbands’ side.