Kevin Jonas’ Wife Danielle Jonas Goes Neutral in Shirt Bodycon Dress at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony

Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle Jonas had a neutral moment as she stood by her husband’s side as he and his brothers were awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Monday.

The wife of the eldest Jonas brother wore a light gray shirt dress by Maticevski to the ceremony. The collared piece featured a ruched skirt, wide-collared v-neckline, long sleeves, exposed back zip and a bodycon silhouette.

Danielle Jonas at the star ceremony where the Jonas Brothers are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 30, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Danielle accessorized with a set of sparkling rings and three gold chains which featured a nameplate and a cross. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly curled style which complimented her glamorous makeup that featured a sparkling smokey eye and a nude lip.

Unfortunately, the television personality’s footwear was hidden from view as her two daughters, Alena and Valentina, sat in front of their parents for a group picture. She most likely slipped into a pair of pointed-toe pumps to complete her outfit. The actress is often seen wearing shoes supported by a stiletto heel.

Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas at the star ceremony where the Jonas Brothers are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 30, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Kevin kept within the same tones with a dark gray blazer and pants which he paired with a white striped button-down shirt. He completed his look with a pair of black loafers. The patent leather shoes featured a sleek silhouette that was finished with a square toe. The loafers brought no hassle with a slip-on style.

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra were also in attendance next to their husbands’ side.

