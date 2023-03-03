Kerry Washington Delivers Whimsical Glamour in Sheer Floral Dress & Metallic Heels at ‘UnPrisoned’ Premiere

Kerry Washington made a spring-worthy statement at the premiere of “UnPrisoned” in Los Angeles last night. The Emmy Award-winning actress stars in the comedy series, which debuts on Hulu on March 10.

Washington was certainly dressed to the impress for the occasion. Styled by Law Roach, the “Scandal” alum arrived at the Hollywood Legion in a sheer white dress by Elie Saab. The whimsical piece was decorated with floral embroidery throughout and included a plunging V-neckline and short lace sleeves.

Kerry Washington attends the premiere of “UnPrisoned” held at the Hollywood Legion on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for Variety

Kerry Washington attends the premiere of “UnPrisoned” held at the Hollywood Legion on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for Variety

Adding a dose of glam to the look, Washington accessorized with dangling statement earrings. As for glam, the “Little Fires Everywhere” star went with soft neutral makeup and let her natural curls flourish.

Completing the Golden Globe-nominated actress look was a pair of silver metallic platform sandals. Washington uploaded an Instagram Reel that gave a peak at her footwear choice. The silhouette featured a small open-toe and chunky outsole.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Kerry Washington attends the premiere of “UnPrisoned” held at the Hollywood Legion on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Washington’s style versatility has led to several memorable looks through the years. She has recently shown off her range in style while attending the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. Washington appeared on the red carpet in a glamorous dress comprised of a sheer sparkling bralette paired with a black bodice, giving the illusion that the dress was layered overtop. The entertainer completed her wardrobe with silver bedazzled sandals.

