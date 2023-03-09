Kerry Washington Makes Bright Statement in Neon Green Blazer & 6-Inch Heels on ‘The View’

Kerry Washington stopped by “The View” this Thursday, continuing her stylish run to promote her latest show, “UnPrisoned.”

During the show, she talked about writing a memoir and wearing Whitney Houston’s dress on a red carpet.

The star suited up in a bright neon green blazer designed with pronounced shoulders and detailed pockets outlined with silver zippers. She coupled the blazer with a black midi skirt that fell right below her knees and coordinated with the black in the blazer.

Kerry Washington arriving at “The View” studios in New York City. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For footwear, she opted for white Christian Louboutin platform pumps complete with a chunky pointed-toe and a high counter at the back for extra support set on a 6-inch heel. She selected the same pair when sitting down for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier this week.

Washington has a sharp style when it comes to footwear. She was recently seen wearing Casadei strappy sandals and Christian Louboutin pumps. The “Scandal” star can also be seen in bold platforms with 6-inch heels on the red carpet. Her style versatility has led to several memorable looks through the years.

“UnPrisoned” is a half-hour comedy, inspired by Tracy McMillan’s life, about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom played by Washington. Her life is turned right-side-up when her dad played by Delroy Lindo gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son, Finn, brought to life by Faly Rakotohavana.

