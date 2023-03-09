×
Kerry Washington Makes Bright Statement in Neon Green Blazer & 6-Inch Heels on ‘The View’

By Joce Blake
Kerry Washington stopped by “The View” this Thursday, continuing her stylish run to promote her latest show, “UnPrisoned.”

During the show, she talked about writing a memoir and wearing Whitney Houston’s dress on a red carpet.

The star suited up in a bright neon green blazer designed with pronounced shoulders and detailed pockets outlined with silver zippers. She coupled the blazer with a black midi skirt that fell right below her knees and coordinated with the black in the blazer. 

For footwear, she opted for white Christian Louboutin platform pumps complete with a chunky pointed-toe and a high counter at the back for extra support set on a 6-inch heel. She selected the same pair when sitting down for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier this week. 

Washington has a sharp style when it comes to footwear. She was recently seen wearing Casadei strappy sandals and Christian Louboutin pumps. The “Scandal” star can also be seen in bold platforms with 6-inch heels on the red carpet. Her style versatility has led to several memorable looks through the years. 

“UnPrisoned” is a half-hour comedy, inspired by Tracy McMillan’s life, about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom played by Washington. Her life is turned right-side-up when her dad played by Delroy Lindo gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son, Finn, brought to life by Faly Rakotohavana.

