Kerry Washington Coordinates Suede Shirt Dress With Knee-High Boots at SXSW 2023

By Allie Fasanella
Kerry Washington hit the red carpet at the 2023 SXSW on Saturday, making a stylish appearance at the annual festival in Austin, Texas, to promote her new show “UnPrisoned.” 

The actress showed off a suede shirt dress featuring a pointed collar, buttons down the front and an asymmetrical hemline with a slightly longer cut in the back. The muted green look also had billowy sleeves and daring slide slits, which gave a glimpse of skin-tight leather shorts in the same olive hue.

The monochromatic moment ended with her footwear, though, as she completed her look with a pair of sleek teal suede boots. The buttery smooth style hit just below the knee and boasted a classic pointed toe and skinny stiletto heel measuring roughly 4 inches tall.

Washington’s entire ensemble, which she accessorized with chunky hoop earrings, is courtesy of Bally’s spring 2023 collection and premiered on the runway in Milan, Italy last fall. While on the catwalk, the model was styled with the shirt unbuttoned partially, the “Scandal” alum chose to show a little less skin.

Taking to Instagram to show off the look styled by Law Roach, she posted a reel and a carousel of three photos alongside the caption, “When in Texas 🙌🏾.”

Since rising to fame, Washington has become known for seldom holding back when it comes to her fashion choices. She often embraces a bold sartorial moment and gravitates toward striking colors and unique silhouettes. As for shoes, she has been known to rock everything from timeless black Christian Louboutin pumps on the red carpet to retro-inspired New Balance sneakers while off-duty.

The 46-year-old TV star has been making the rounds doing press for her new series “UnPrisoned,” a half-hour comedy that sees her playing a relationship therapist and single mom. It’s now available to watch on Hulu.

