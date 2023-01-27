Kerry Washington Slips on Metallic Fendi Slingback Heels on Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Kerry Washington stepped out last night in Paris in a chic black ensemble. The actress traveled to the city of lights to attend Haute Couture Fashion Week.

In a video shared to her Instagram account, Washington walks down the stairs in a black midi dress paired with a long black peacoat and a pair of sheer black tights with a Fendi-logo print.

For accessories, Washington wore a unique pair of silver hoop earrings with several hoops attached to the main one and a caramel clasp bag with a silver chain-link strap. For glam, Washington wore her hair parted down the middle and straightened and wore a soft-glam style makeup look.

Adding a metallic twist to her outfit, Washington wore a pair of pointed-toe Fendi pumps made of silver laminated leather and a diagonal F-shaped sculpted heel in a similar silver-colored metal.

Washington’s outfit was styled by celebrity stylist and friend Law Roach, whom the actress presented the first Stylist Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Earlier this week, Washington wore a stunning green outfit with the same pair of Fendi-print tights and a sleek black pair of pointed-toe pumps for her front-row attendance of the Fendi spring 2023 show.

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations have been throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season included collections from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi, among numerous others.

PHOTOS: Kerry Washington’s Shoe Style Evolution