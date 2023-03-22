Kerry Washington Channels Janet Jackson in Red-Hot Split Pants & Louboutins for ‘Rhythm Nation’ Dance

Kerry Washington gave a nod to Janet Jackson in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a Reel, which sees her dancing to Jackson’s iconic 1989 hit single, “Rhythm Nation.”

Accompanied by her glam team, Washington delivered her own rendition of Jackson’s dance moves from the “Rhythm Nation” video in the middle of a hotel hallway.

“When your #GlamTeam is part of the rhythm nation, Washington wrote under the post.

The “Unprisoned” star served red-hot style during the dance session. Washington looked stylish in a red Moschino suit. The outfit consisted of a sharp red blazer and matching side slit pants. The overcoat had pointy shoulder pads, sleek lapels, gold streamlined heart buttons on the bodice and side slant pockets.

To place more emphasis on her wardrobe, the “Scandal” alum simply accessorized with small gold hoop earrings. As for glam, Washington went with soft neutral makeup and styled her curly hair in a chic updo.

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the entertainer slipped into a pair of red Christian Louboutin pumps. The shiny style had a triangular pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Washington’s style versatility has led to several memorable looks through the years. She has recently shown off her range in style while attending the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. Washington appeared on the red carpet in a glamorous dress comprised of a sheer sparkling bralette paired with a black bodice, giving the illusion that the dress was layered over the top. The entertainer completed her wardrobe with silver bedazzled sandals. Take the red velvet ruched dress that she wore to the 5th annual American Black Film Festival Honors. Designed by Marc Bouwer, who originally created the dress for Whitney Houston in 1996 when she performed at the BET Walk of Fame Awards.

PHOTOS: Click here to see more of Washington’s shoe style over the years.