Kerry Washington Graces Marie Claire’s Identity Issue in Michael Kors, Gianvito Rossi & More

Kerry Washington is the cover star of Marie Claire‘s Identity Issue this month. Both the publication and “Scandal” alum took to Instagram today to share photos from the shoot that see her modeling several chic looks.

On the cover, which reads “Kerry Washington Is in Her Enlightenment Era,” the actress is pictured wearing a gold ribbed sweater dress courtesy of designer Gabriela Heart.

Other photos posted by the magazine show Washington posing in a silky white oversized suit from Officine Générale, wide-leg Michael Kors pants and Chanel jewelry. Sandals can be seen poking out from underneath her high-waisted Michael Kors pants, which she wears with a sleek white bodysuit.

Her shoes are notably tagged as Gianvito Rossi and like her pants, appear to also be white. While hidden, the timeless style from the luxury Italian brand likely features at least a 3-inch heel.

In the story, Washington — who got her big break in 2012 playing Olivia Pope in ABC’s hit drama “Scandal” — reflects on her career evolution and what her 40s have taught her. “There’s something about getting into my 40s where I am starting to see you only get this one life. To spend this one life wanting to be anybody other than me doesn’t benefit me,” she tells the magazine.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star has become known for taking style risks over the years, whether she’s hitting the red carpet or sitting front row at a fashion show. Sartorially speaking, she embraces vibrant colors, bold prints, and unexpected details. And where shoes are concerned, she tends to reach for timeless pumps from classic designers like Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin.

