Kerry Washington Pops in Checkered Print Dress & 6-Inch Louboutins on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Kerry Washington brought bold style to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 8. The Emmy Award-winning actress sat down with Fallon to chat about wearing Whitney Houston’s 1996 red dress to American Black Film Festival Honors, working on her memoir, “Thicker than Water” and her role in Hulu’s “Unprisoned.”

Washington looked stunning for the appearance. The “Scandal” alum wore a blue and brown checkered dress from Emilia Wickstead‘s fall 2022 collection. The piece featured thin spaghetti straps, a square neckline and matching opera gloves.

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Washington simply accessorized with gold hoop earrings. As for glam, the “Little Fires Everywhere” star went with a smokey eye and a glossy neutral lip. She parted her hair in the middle and slicked it back into a low ponytail.

Kerry Washington appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 8, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The Golden Globe-nominated entertainer gave her wardrobe an elevated boost with white Christian Louboutin platform pumps. The slip-on style had a chunky pointed-toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and was set on a 6-inch heel.

A closer look at Kerry Washington Christian Louboutin pumps while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 8, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Kerry Washington appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 8, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Washington’s style versatility has led to several memorable looks through the years. She has recently shown off her range in style while attending the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. Washington appeared on the red carpet in a glamorous dress comprised of a sheer sparkling bralette paired with a black bodice, giving the illusion that the dress was layered overtop. The entertainer completed her wardrobe with silver bedazzled sandals.

PHOTOS: Click here to see more of Washington’s shoe style over the years.