Kerry Washington Goes Green in Thigh-High Slit Skirt & Pointed-Toe Pumps at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Kerry Washington stepped out on Thursday in Paris for the Fendi spring 2023 show at Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The “Scandal” star sat front row with other familiar faces, like Sarah Paulson and Rita Ora. Washington wore a green look to the show. She paired a bright knit sweater with a crewneck with a silk skirt in a similar hue. Her high-waisted midi skirt featured a thigh-high slit up the left side.

Washington attends the Fendi Couture Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fendi

Washington added black Fendi tights under the skirt and accessorized with large statement earrings and a green mini bag.

The actress finished off her front-row look with a pair of black pumps. Her classic heels featured a sharp pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches. Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Washington attends the Fendi Couture Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fendi

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations have been throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season included collections from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi, among numerous others.

