Kerry Washington Elevates Leather Minidress With Louboutins for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Kerry Washington channeled her inner Charlie’s Angel while appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Wednesday. The Emmy Award-winning actress joined her “Unprisoned” cast mate Tracy McMillan on the morning talk show.

Washington sat down with Barrymore to chat about wearing Whitney Houston’s 1996 red dress to the American Black Film Festival Honors, working with Leonardo DiCaprio on “Django Unchained” and she even broke down some of her most iconic film roles including “Save The Last Dance,” “Ray” and “Little Fires Everywhere.”

For the appearance, Washington wore a white sleeveless top that featured a leather mini dress attached. The piece had a deep V-neckline and pleated mini skirt.

To further elevate the moment, the “Scandal” alum accessorized with dangling pointy statement earrings and a few midi rings. As for glam, Washington went with a subtle smokey eye and a neutral matte lip. She parted her blunt cut bob in the middle and styled it in soft waves.

When it came down to the shoes, Washington slipped into Christian Louboutin’s Hot Chick 100 Patent Leather Pumps. Made in Italy, the slip-on silhouette includes a sharp pointed-toe, leather sole, scalloped details on the side and a self-covered 4-inch stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Washington’s style versatility has led to several memorable looks through the years. She has recently shown off her range in style while attending the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. Washington appeared on the red carpet in a glamorous dress comprised of a sheer sparkling bralette paired with a black bodice, giving the illusion that the dress was layered over the top. The entertainer completed her wardrobe with silver bedazzled sandals.

