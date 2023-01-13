Kerry Washington Dances Barefoot in Pajamas for TikTok Dance Challenge With Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Cast

Kerry Washington showcased her dance moves in cozy style for her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a Reel video, which sees her taking part in Coi Leray’s “Player” TikTok dance challenge.

“The 6888 dance team reporting for duty @tylerperry,” Washington wrote under the post.

Washington is set to star in Perry’s, “Six Triple Eight” film, which is about the 6888th Battalion — an all-Black, all-female unit that fought in World War II. In the recording, the “Scandal” star dances alongside her fellow castmates Pepi Sonuga, Sarah Jeffery, Shanice Shantay ,Kylie Jefferson, Jeanté Godlock and Moriah Brown.

Washington looked comfy and casual for the occasion, wearing a white lounge set that was decorated with an array of colorful stars. The entertainer’s ensemble included a loose-fitting long-sleeve top that had a round neckline and thick hemline. The bottom included a drawstring waistband, small square pockets and fitted cuffs near the ankle.

Sticking to a chill vibe at home, the “Little Fires Everywhere” actress parted her hair in the middle and styled it in two low space buns and accessorized with small gold hoop earrings.

When it came down to the shoes, Washington decided to go barefoot. For footwear, she typically gravitates towards sharp pumps, embellished heels, strappy sandals, pointy stiletto boots or trendy sneakers.

Washington’s style versatility has led to several memorable looks through the years since she took over Hollywood. In the past year, she’s shown off her range in personal style. Take the custom Ralph Lauren spring 2023 skirt and Jimmy Choo platform sandals she wore to a red carpet premiere in October 2022. Not to mention the Prabal Gurung spring 2023 gown she paired with Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps she wore to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala.

