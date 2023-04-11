Keri Russell Goes Black in Button-Down Shirt With Wide-Leg Trousers & Stilettos on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Keri Russell gave monochromatic styling a chic spin while appearing on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Monday night.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actress stopped by the talk show to chat about her comedy-thriller film, “Cocaine Bear,” the new series “The Diplomat,” which premieres on Netflix on April 20, and working with Adam Driver on the Broadway play “Burn This.”

Russell donned all-black attire for the interview. The “Felicity” alum was sharply outfitted in a button-down shirt that was tucked into high-waist trousers. The cropped wide-leg bottoms featured dramatic ruffled detailing that clung to the waist and flared out on the side.

Keri Russell arrives at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on April 10, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

As for glam, Russell went with soft makeup and styled her hair in tousled waves. “The Americans” star simply accessorized with a dark sequin clutch.

Finishing Russell’s look was a pair of strappy sandals. The silhouette had one small strap around the toe, thin straps along the instep and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Keri Russell’s strappy sandals at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on April 20, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Keri Russell arrives at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on April 10, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

“The Diplomat” debuts on Netflix on April 20 and follows Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), the new U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, as she has to defuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London and adjust to her new place in the spotlight while also trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

