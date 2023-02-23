Keri Russell Edges Up in Pussy-Bow Blouse, Flare-Leg Leather Trousers & Chunky Platforms on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Keri Russell brought bold style to Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles on Feb. 22.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actress stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about her new movie, “Cocaine Bear,” attending the “Mission Impossible” premiere, her “Mom Gone Wild” group and her daughter’s first time watching “Felicity.”

For the appearance, Russell wore a brown sheer pussy-bow blouse. She complemented the see-through top with a plunging bralette and leather flare-leg trousers. The sleek bottoms featured a dramatic flair on the leg, thick waistband and subtle pleats on the hem.

To place more emphasis on her outfit, the “Antlers” star simply accessorized with small silver hoop earrings. As for glam, Russell went with soft makeup and styled her hair in tousled waves.

Keri Russell arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer gave her ensemble a boost with a set of black platform sandals. The silhouette peaked out underneath her pants leg and seemingly included a small open-toe, chunky outsole and a stacked block heel.

A closer look at Keri Russell’s platform sandals while arriving at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Keri Russell arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

“Cocaine Bear” hits theaters on Feb. 24 and follows a 500-pound American black bear that goes on a drug-fueled rampage in Georgia, causing a group of locals and tourists to join forces to survive the attack. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the film also stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jessie Tyler Ferguson and Ray Liotta.

