Kendall Jenner Pops in Lime-Green Victoria Beckham Dress and The Row Black Over the Knee Boots in Dubai

Kendall Jenner attended a star-studded Sake Ceremony hosted by Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper to inaugurate the Grand Re-opening of Nobu Dubai, at Atlantis The Palm yesterday in Dubai.

Jenner was clad in a bright lime green maxi dress from Victoria Beckham seen on the runway worn by fellow model Bella Hadid in Beckham’s spring ’23 show. The garment was comprised of billowing sleeves with a boxy bodice which were followed by ruching across the midsection and a flowing skirt. The 818 Tequila owner paired her colorful wears with shiny black leather gloves that climbed the length of her forearms, disappearing under the sleeves of her dress. Jenner finished things off with a pair of gold hoops attached to miniature hoops of the same style.

When it came down to footwear, Jenner sported designer black knee-high boots from The Row with sharp pointed toes and an appealing glossy finish. The pointed silhouette transitioned into sharp stiletto heels that ranged around 2 to 3 inches in height. The short heel height made the 5-foot-10 model slightly taller, while streamlining her silhouette thanks to the angular arch and elongated toes.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

For footwear, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

