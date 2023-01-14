Kendall Jenner Takes Los Angeles by Storm in Sheer Maxi Dress and Strappy Sandals

Kendall Jenner hit the streets of Los Angeles last night in a striking Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress and floral footwear.

Kendall Jenner is seen on Jan. 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: GC Images

The former reality star showed off in a gauzy black maxi dress consisting of an asymmetrical top half that fastened round Jenner’s neck, adorned with a decorative red Anthurium Lily. The dress was a body-con and highly see-through, leaving the star slightly exposed. Jenner sported a glossy black mini bag which she wore over her shoulder and styled her long black hair into a messy updo, leaving certain front-facing pieces out in order to frame her face.

On her feet, Jenner opted for black strappy sandal heels. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. On the tops of each toe sat black flowers that gave the footwear a feminine touch. Black straps ran across the tops of the model’s feet and traveled up and around her ankles, securing the style in place. Strappy sandal heels are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities, Jenner included.

Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

For footwear, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

