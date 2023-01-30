Kendall Jenner Pops in Colorful Fringe, Lace & More for Proenza Schouler’s Spring 2023 Campaign

Kendall Jenner brought a sleek take to springtime hues in Proenza Schouler’s newest campaign.

In a photo as part of the New York-based brand’s spring 2023 campaign — as seen on Instagram — Jenner posed for Davit Giorgadze’s lens in a teal lace dress. The collared piece featured a button-up front and long sleeves, giving the springtime outfit added formality. Jenner’s attire was accentuated with a blue handbag and small gold tubular hoop earrings.

In another shot, Jenner stared into the camera wearing a light blue knit minidress with heavily fringed cuffed sleeves, accentuated by a blue handbag she clutched in both hands. Her ensemble was dramatically finished with three-tiered silver metal post earrings punctuated with abstract blue stones, creating a contemporary monochrome outfit.

When it came to footwear, the model’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely Jenner’s ensembles were finished with a set of footwear hailing from Proenza Schouler’s spring 2023 collection. The line’s runway show, seen during New York Fashion Week, prominently included chunky quilted and padded platform slides and sandals, as well as woven square-toed mules, in hues of black, cream, cobalt blue and golden yellow.

A model walks the runway at the Proenza Schouler fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Hall Des Lumieres on Sept. 9, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

For footwear, Jenner typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, the “Kardashians” star regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

PHOTOS: Discover Jenner’s FWRD summer 2022 campaign in the gallery.