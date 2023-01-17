Kendall Jenner Amps Up Sporty Outfit With Bomber Jacket, Slit Pants & Metallic Nike Sneakers for Pilates Class

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner put an edgy spin on a sporty-chic outfit during her latest outing. The supermodel was spotted at a pilates class in Los Angeles on Jan. 17.

For the workout, Jenner wore a brown bomber jacket that featured a wide collar, zipper detailing at the center and elastic cuffs. “The Kardashians” star complemented the outerwear with high-waist black pants that had front slits near the hem.

Kendall Jenner out in Los Angeles on Jan. 17, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Kendall Jenner out in Los Angeles on Jan. 17, 2023. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.

Sticking to a casual style moment, the runway sensation covered her hair with a black New York Yankees cap and carried her essentials in a shoulder bag.

When it came down to the shoes, Jenner completed her look with the Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 Metallic Silver sneakers and white tube socks. The silhouette brings back the distinctive running shoe originally released in 2003. Crafted in breathable mesh, a monochromatic silver finish is applied to the upper. The shoes also feature synthetic leather overlays with reflective detailing at the toe, heel and tongue. The lightweight build rides on a full-length foam midsole, enhanced with a caged Zoom Air unit in the heel for responsive cushioning.

Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 Metallic Silver Sneakers. CREDIT: StockX

Kendall Jenner out in Los Angeles on Jan. 17, 2023. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.

When it comes to fashion, Jenner is known for having a versatile wardrobe. She enjoys stepping out in plunging dresses, trench coats and slacks. For footwear, the 818 Tequila founder typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. She also appreciates trendy sneakers from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

