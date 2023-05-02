Kendall Jenner at Met Gala Reaches New Heights in 8-Inch Heels & Marc Jacobs Bodysuit on 2023 Red Carpet

Kendall Jenner reached new heights on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet tonight in New York.

Jenner wore a fitted Marc Jacobs sequined black bodysuit with a smart silver sequined and beaded collar. The garment featured lengthy billowing sleeves that trailed far behind the runway regular, bringing all the drama. The look was reminiscent of a suit sans the pants, giving Jenner a dapper appearance.

Kendall Jenner attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

On the footwear front, the social media personality sported a pair of black platform boots, also by Marc Jacobs, covered in crystals. The set was finished with towering sturdy and walkable block heels of 8.5 inches.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s footwear. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to footwear the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent.

Kendall Jenner attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Jenner has made an entrance at The Met Gala nine times in the past, first hitting the event in 2014 in a champagne-colored Topshop gown. Since then, she’s worn looks from several different fashion houses, though some of her more notable looks include a white jumpsuit from Off-White in 2018, a sheer dress from La Perla in 2018 and a sparkling style from Givenchy in 2021. The model has had several brand partnerships through the years, but she currently works with Calvin Klein and Fendi.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

