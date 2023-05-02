Kendall Jenner Wears Thong Over See-Through Bodysuit & Slingback Heels at Doja Cat’s Met Gala After Party With Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner exuded confidence as she attended a Met Gala after party hosted by Diddy and Doja Cat at Club Love in New York with Bad Bunny on Monday night.

The model slipped on a sequined Nensi Dojaka sheer romper that featured pearl spaghetti straps and a corset bodice. She layered the sparkling piece with a black super-cropped tank top and a matching pair of thong underwear. The fitted one-piece is one of the designer’s recreations of a Chanel look Karl Lagerfeld created in 1994.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner attend The After hosted by Diddy & Doja Cat powered by Ciroc Premium Vodka and DeLeon Tequila at Club Love on May 01, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Jenner accessorized the look with an oversized pair of diamond studs and a crystal-embellished silver clutch. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek ponytail pulled away from her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip. Her glowing look was created by hairstylist Jen Atkin and makeup artist Mary Phillips.

Related Jennifer Lopez Does Power Dressing With Sheer Blouse at Met Gala 2023 After Party in 6-Inch Louboutins Cockroach Goes Viral After Invading the Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Gisele Bundchen Slips on Little Black Dress & Peep-Toe Heels for Chanel's Met Gala 2023 After Party

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of black Gianvito Rossi sandals. The leather heels featured a square toe decorated by a thin toe strap similar in length to the slingback strap which was fastened by a gold clasp. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 2 inches tall.

Jenner’s look was created by her stylist Dani Michelle, who can also be credited for Sabrina Elba’s strapless Gucci dress which she wore to the fundraising gala last night. For the Met Gala, Jenner commanded attention in soaring 8-inch heels by Marc Jacobs.

Kendall Jenner at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The model has made an entrance at The Met Gala nine times in the past, first hitting the event in 2014 in a champagne-colored Topshop gown. Since then, she’s worn looks from several different fashion houses, though some of her more notable looks include a white jumpsuit from Off-White in 2018, a sheer dress from La Perla in 2018 and a sparkling style from Givenchy in 2021. The model has had several brand partnerships through the years, but she currently works with Calvin Klein and Fendi.

Bad Bunny, who accompanied Jenner during the after party, also made a statement on the Met Gala red carpet, wearing a custom Jacquemus suit with a backless silhouette.

Bad Bunny at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for WWD

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

PHOTOS: Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos of All Arrivals, Live Updates