Kendall Jenner Embodies Biker Chic Style in Edgy Racing-Striped Leather Jacket and Lug Sole Boots

Kendall Jenner was photographed running errands in Los Angeles today dressed in a rather simple ensemble with edgy outerwear and winter boots.

Kendall Jenner is seen on Jan. 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: GC Images

The model’s look consisted of a classic white cropped tee paired with also exceedingly classic high waisted denim jeans in a dark wash. Jenner’s top was worn layered underneath a cropped leather biker jacket featuring a yellow racing stripe and checkerboard printed panels, the zip-up outerwear kept open for a relaxed appearance. The Estée Lauder brand ambassador toted a black mini shoulder bag with gold hardware and wore thin black sunglasses reminiscent of styles worn by models like her in the 90s and 2000s. As for her hair, Jenner went for a natural look and kept her long black locks straight down and parted in the middle.

On her feet, the 818 Tequila owner stepped into what appeared to be lug sole ankle-length black leather boots with squared-off toes and a glossy finish. The sleek pair streamlined Jenner’s silhouette while the short stacked block heel they boasted offered the 5’10 runway regular a small boost in height.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

For footwear, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

