Kendall Jenner & Lauren Perez Get ‘Sweaty With the Girls’ for 30th Birthday With Hailey Bieber, Stassie Karanikolaou, Justine Skye and Emma Chamberlin in Versatile Sneakers

Kendall Jenner is kicking off the new year with an intense workout session. The runway sensation was spotted leaving a pilates class in West Hollywood, Calif., with her friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber on Jan. 4.

Jenner stepped out in sporty-chic style for the workout. “The Kardashians” star wore a green cropped windbreaker jacket that was outlined with purple and black lines, zipper detailing at the center and elastic cuffs.

Kendall Jenner leaves a pilates class in Los Angeles on Jan. 4, 2023. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Jenner complemented the outerwear with form-fitting black leggings. The model accessorized with tinted rectangle sunglasses, a black leather tote bag and carried an orange water bottle in her hand. She slicked her hair back into a bun and opted for a fresh face no makeup look.

Jenner completed her look with the Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 Metallic Silver sneakers and white tube socks. The silhouette brings back the distinctive running shoe originally released in 2003. Crafted in breathable mesh, a monochromatic silver finish is applied to upper. The shoes also features synthetic leather overlays with reflective detailing at the toe, heel and tongue. The lightweight build rides on a full-length foam midsole, enhanced with a caged Zoom Air unit in the heel for responsive cushioning.

Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 Metallic Silver Sneakers. CREDIT: StockX

Kendall Jenner leaves a pilates class in Los Angeles on Jan. 4, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Jenner and Baldwin enjoyed the class to celebrate Lauren Perez’s 30th birthday. The influencer shared that she and Jenner got “sweaty with the girls,” Stassie Karanikolaou, Justine Skye and Emma Chamberlin at the studio.

When it comes to fashion, Jenner is known for having a versatile wardrobe. She enjoys stepping out in plunging dresses, trench coats and slacks. For footwear, the 818 Tequila founder typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. She also appreciates trendy sneakers from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

