Kendall Jenner Pops in Dramatic Faux Fur Coat at French Ligue 1 Match With Sister Kim Kardashian & Saint West

Kendall Jenner gave her chic style a cozy spin while attending the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Rennes on Sunday. The supermodel attended the game with her sister Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West at the Parc des Princes Stadium.

Jenner looked cool and casual as she appeared in the stands wearing a dramatic tan and brown faux fur coat. The piece had pointy lapels and a belted waist. Sticking to a casual vibe, she covered her straight dark tresses with a printed hat and continued to accessorize with dark rectangle sunglasses.

(L-R) Saint West, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner attend the French Ligue 1 match at Parc des Princes Stadium on March 19, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kardashian donned a leather double-breasted trench coat by Prada. The Skims founder layered her outfit with a dark gray hoodie a form-fitting bodysuit with matching leggings. On her feet was a pair of slouchy thigh-high boots. Saint West sported a white jersey with coordinating shorts and Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

Kendall Jenner attends the French Ligue 1 match at Parc des Princes Stadium on March 19, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

The angle of the photos didn’t allow for a peak at Jenner’s footwear choice, however, it is likely that she completed her ensemble with sleek boots or stylish sneakers.

(L-R) Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner attend the French Ligue 1 match at Parc des Princes Stadium on March 19, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Jenner is known for having a versatile wardrobe. She enjoys stepping out in plunging dresses, trench coats and slacks. For footwear, the 818 Tequila founder typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. She also appreciates trendy sneakers from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

