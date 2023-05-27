Kendall Jenner Soaks Up the Sun in Sheer Maxi Cover-Up, Bottega Veneta Tote and Flip-Flops

Kendall Jenner was spotted soaking up the sun with friends during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in the south of France yesterday.

The model was clad in a black maxi-length see-through dress that acted as a swim suit cover-up. The garment was sleeveless and worn overtop a simple and matching black bikini. The swimwear was comprised of a strappy halter top and thin bottoms that sat high on her hips.

Kendall Jenner at Eden Roc hotel in Antibes, France on May 26, 2023 during 76th Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

As for accessories Jenner carried the highly coveted “Raffia” tote from Bottega Veneta with leather straps and woven from raffia, a palm native to tropical regions of Africa. The runway regular also wore thin black sunglasses and styled her hair up and out of her face in a large turtle shell claw clip. For the finishing touches, Jenner sported dangling silver earrings and a couple of matching chunky silver rings. Beyond her accessories, Jenner also painted her nails a bright lime green, offering her look an interesting pop of color.

On the footwear front, Jenner stepped out in black leather flip-flops, feeling all of the tropical vibes. The casual pair were comprised of shiny black leather uppers with slip-on fit and thin thong straps that separated the fashionable figure’s toes. Flip-flops are a must-have for many stars, especially on vacation. Flip-flops are widely available from many brands including The Row and Old Navy among others.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s shoes. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

When it comes to footwear the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

Kendall Jenner at Eden Roc hotel in Antibes, France on May 26, 2023 during 76th Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

