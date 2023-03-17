Kendall Jenner Models in Lacy Lingerie & Dark Wash Denim for Calvin Klein’s Spring 2023 Campaign

Kendall Jenner took her shoes off for Calvin Klein’s spring 2023 campaign.

A slideshow of images of the black and white campaign was posted to Calvin Klein’s official Instagram on Thursday Other people featured in the spring shoot were FKA Twigs, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Blackpink’s Jennie.

Clad in Calvin Klein lingerie, Jenner posed for the cameras accompanied by lots of denim. The first image in the slideshow saw the runway regular outfitted in a dark wash denim button-down jacket with the sleeves casually rolled up.

The second and third slides saw Jenner in a light wash pair of slouchy “mom” jeans in a loose-fitting style. The model went sans-top, opting instead for a daring styling choice.

Another slide had Jenner clad in a black bra, a Calvin Klein signature, with black high-waisted denim. The last look similarly featured the fashionable star styled in a black lace bra with high-waisted underwear worn underneath her black jeans, rounding out the set.

Because of the simple nature of the shoot, Jenner did not wear any visible accessories. In a similar vein, her dark brown hair was kept straightened and down, parted in the middle.

Although she was barefoot for Calvin Klein, when it comes to footwear the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

PHOTOS: See all the stars, including Jenner, featured in Boss’ Spring ’22 Campaign.