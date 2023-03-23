Kendall Jenner Channels Parisian Style in Black Dress, Headscarf & Classic Pumps

Kendall Jenner took on Parisian style in her latest post.

The model uploaded a few photos to her Instagram on Thursday while in Paris. She captioned the post with a simple croissant emoji.

In the carousel, Jenner lounged around a beautifully decorated room in an all-black outfit. She wore a minimalistic black dress that reached her ankles. The dress featured a scoop neckline and short sleeves.

Jenner added a sheer black headscarf and wore black sunglasses as well.

For her shoes, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashian” alum added a timeless style. She wore black pumps with low kitten heels that reached no more than 3 inches. The shoes, which were covered in leather material, featured an angular pointed toe tapered off at the end in a square shape.

When it comes to fashion, Jenner is known for having a versatile wardrobe. She enjoys stepping out in plunging dresses like this one, as well as trench coats and slacks. For footwear, the 818 Tequila founder typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For red-carpet events and other formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. She also appreciates trendy sneakers from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney for her off-duty moments.

