Kendall Jenner Does Date Night In Shearling Miniskirt & Belted Stiletto Boots With Bad Bunny In New York

Kendall Jenner gave her spring style a chic upgrade while out for dinner with Bad Bunny. The superstar duo dined at Carbone in New York on Saturday night.

For the night out, Jenner wore a sheer brown crop top. The lightweight piece featured an asymmetrical neckline and one short fitted sleeve. The supermodel teamed her top with a brown miniskirt that included belted accents at the front and shearling lining on the waist and hem.

Kendall Jenner leaves Carbone restaurant on April 29, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Jenner simply accessorized with small hoop earrings and a printed leather shoulder bag. The reality star’s hair was styled in loose waves and she opted for soft glam with a glossy neutral pout.

Bad Bunny was sharply outfitted for the occasion. The Grammy Award-winning singer donned a leather jacket that featured studs across the chest and cream panels. The “Efecto” artist layered the coat with a black top and pleated trousers that were held up by a thin belt.

Bad Bunny leaves Carbone restaurant on April 29, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Bad Bunny accessorized with round sunglasses and several necklaces. On his feet was a pair of block heel boots. The musician’s style included a square toe and a chunky square heel.

Rounding out Jenner’s wardrobe was knee-high boots. The silhouette matched with her skirt and had an elongated pointed-toe, zipper detailing on the inner sole, streamlined belted buckles and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s knee-high boots while out to dinner with Bad Bunny on April 29, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: MEGA

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Kendall Jenner leaves Carbone restaurant on April 29, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Jenner is known for having a versatile wardrobe. She enjoys stepping out in plunging dresses, trench coats and slacks. For footwear, the 818 Tequila founder typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. She also appreciates trendy sneakers from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

