Kendall Jenner Joins the Adidas Samba Sneakers Fan Club in ‘Mom’ Jeans & White Crop Top

After hitting the steps of the Met Gala, Kendall Jenner stepped out in New York. The model was seen in the Tribeca neighborhood on Wednesday, wearing trendy sneakers from Adidas.

For her outing, she kept things simple with a cropped white tank top paired with light-wash “mom” jeans. Jenner added a light blue shacket over her top for a little extra warmth. She accessorized with black sunglasses. Her outing comes just a few days after she attended the Met Gala wearing a Marc Jacobs sequined black bodysuit with a silver sequined and beaded collar.

Jenner is seen on May 3 in New York City. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

The reality tv star added Adidas Samba sneakers in a black and white colorway to complete the look. The popular style has been worn by numerous other celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Harry Styles and more. Her style is currently available for $100 on Adidas’ website.

When it comes to fashion, Jenner is known for having a versatile wardrobe. She enjoys stepping out in plunging dresses like this one, as well as trench coats and slacks. For footwear, the 818 Tequila founder typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For red-carpet events and other formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. She also appreciates trendy sneakers from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney for her off-duty moments.

