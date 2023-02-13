Kelsea Ballerini Is Ready for Valentine’s Day in Pink Heart Dress & Strappy Sandals at Carolina Herrera’s NYFW Show

Kelsea Ballerini packed a pink punch for New York Fashion Week today.

The “Peter Pan” singer sat front row at Carolina Herrera’s runway show. For the event, Ballerini donned a bright pink strapless midi dress. The garment featured ruching as well as a slit up the left leg. The bodice also featured heart-shaped pieces, perfect for Valentine’s Day. Ballerini carried a small pink clutch and accessorized with silver sparkly heart-shaped drop earrings.

Ballerini attends the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week at The Plaza Hotel on Feb. 13 in New York City. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The country singer added matching pink sandals to round out the look. Her shoes featured thin straps along the toes and the ankle for extra support. Although they weren’t visible in the picture, the style featured heels that elevated her look by at least 3 inches.

Ballerini is known to wear pointed pumps, sleek boots and strappy sandals, most recently wearing a bright yellow pair to the Grammy Awards.

A closer look at Ballerini’s shoes. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ballerini attends the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week at The Plaza Hotel on Feb. 13 in New York City. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

PHOTOS: Click here to see the best street style at NYFW Fall/Winter 2023.