Kelsea Ballerini Sees Stars in Bold Sheer Top, Blue Suit & Pointy Pumps at CMT Hot 20 Countdown With Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown attended the CMT Hot 20 Countdown in Austin on Wednesday. The CMT Awards co-hosts joined the weekly music series to unveil the biggest hottest music videos and news stories ahead of the Country Music Television Awards on Sunday, April 1.
Ballerini gave the power suit trend a bold upgrade for the appearance. The “Heartfirst” singer wore a bright blue suit that included a sharp blazer and pleated side slit trousers. She complemented the outfit with a sheer turtleneck top that was decorated with dark blue stars throughout.
To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Ballerini simply accessorized with dangling beaded earrings. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight.
Sticking to a sophisticated style moment, the country music singer completed her look with black pointed-toe pumps. The slip-on style had sharp, triangular toe and a thin stiletto heel.
Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.
Kane Brown looked cool and casual for the event. The “Thank God” artist donned a dark short-sleeve printed shirt with black cargo pants and Air Jordan 1 sneakers.
The Country Music Television (CMT) awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, airing from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount+, will be hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin. Fans can vote for nominated artists until March 27 on CMT’s website. The evening will feature performances by Ballerini, Brown, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. The occasion will also include the Ram Trucks Side Stage, with performances by Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith.
