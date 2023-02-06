Kelsea Ballerini Amps Up Ruffled Thigh-High Slit Dress With PVC Sandals for Dinner Date With Her Mother

After making a vibrant appearance in a flowy yellow dress at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Kelsea Ballerini pulled out another show-stopping look. The country music singer was spotted dining with her mother at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. last night.

Ballerini mastered sleek style for the outing, stepping out in a black dress. The garment featured an asymmetrical strap that was decorated with gold embellishments. The piece also included ruffled detailing throughout, a small cutout on the side of the bodice and an extreme thigh-high side slit.

Kelsea Ballerini arrives at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, California on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

Kelsea Ballerini and her mother arrive at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, California on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

The “Heartfirst” musician slicked her hair back into a ponytail and rounded out the look with a smokey eye. Ballerini simply accessorized with a glittery gold clutch and diamond hoop earrings.

Ballerini’s mother wore a leather jacket with a plunging sequin maxi dress. She carried a small clutch and slipped into a pair of black strappy sandals.

Ballerini followed in her mother’s footsteps and completed her look with gold PVC strappy sandals. The silhouette had a thick strap across the toe, a round outsole and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Kelsea Ballerini arrives at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, California on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

Ballerini is an American country-pop singer. The star began songwriting as a child and signed with Black River Entertainment in 2014, releasing her debut studio album the following year. Her second studio album, “Unapologetically,” followed in 2017.

