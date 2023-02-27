Kelly Rowland Brings Colorful Cybernetic Style in Jean Paul Gaultier Jumpsuit & Combat Boots to Sydney Pride

Kelly Rowland wore a colorful ensemble for her fans at the Domain Dance Party on Sunday, as part of Sydney’s World Pride and Mardi Gras celebrations.

The Destiny’s Child alum sang her hits “Work” and “Commander” dressed in a colorful mesh long-sleeved jumpsuit with blue dots and yellow designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. The $728 piece is part of the designer’s Cyber Collection inspired by two previous collections he presented in the 90s, “Les Amazones” and “Cyberbaba.” Both were inspired by the couturier’s experience creating the iconic costumes for the movie “The Fifth Element.”

For beauty, the singer and actress went big, amping up the volume of her waist-long hair and letting it loose. She topped off the look with large gold hoops and metallic blue eyeshadow.

As for footwear, Rowland completed her look with a pair of metallic blue and yellow combat boots perfectly matching the jumpsuit. Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. The style brings the perfect edge and comfort for a stage outfit.

Although her style has changed considerably through the years, the combination of a bodysuit and boots is still one of her favorites. Just a few weeks ago she was seen out in L.A. in a black catsuit and over-the-knee Louboutin boots with a slouchy finish.

Kelly Rowland out in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

For red-carpet events, she often favors brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off duty, she’ll go for sneakers, slides, or lace-up boots. The musician is also a shoe connoisseur, as she’s previously designed footwear and apparel capsule collections for brands like JustFab and Fabletics.

