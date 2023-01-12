Kelly Rowland Coordinates With Son Noah Weatherspoon in Cozy Sweatshirts & Ankle Socks for Viral Cardi B TikTok Dance

Kelly Rowland and her youngest son Noah Weatherspoon were dressed in cozy staples in her latest Tiktok video. Her eldest son Titan Weatherspoon did not make an appearance.

On Wednesday, the “Ice” singer uploaded a Reel video, which sees her partaking in the social media sites latest viral trend.

Set to Bluface’s “Thotiana” Remix featuring Cardi B, the quick clip shows Rowland swaying her Noah from side to side as she raps Cardi’s verse on the track. She jokingly captioned the post, “Kellyana.”

Rowland pulled out a casual-chic ensemble for the recording. The Grammy Award-winning R&B artist donned a gray crewneck sweatshirt that featured round neckline and long sleeves. She teamed the sweatshirt with dark leather pants. To amp up her look, Rowland accessorized with layered chains, pearl necklaces and small hoop earrings.

For glam, the “Merry Liddle Christmas” actress went with a soft dust of blush with a glossy neutral pout. Rowland parted her hair in the middle and styled her bob in loose waves.

Related Tall Prince Harry Soars Above Colbert at Interview in Height-Boosting Heeled Oxfords for 'Late Show' Karlie Kloss Sharpens Flared Trousers & Striped Blouse With Dior Stiletto Boots in NYC Elsa Hosk Styles $99 Brown Motorcycle Jacket With $69 Silk Maxi Skirt & Boots

Noah looked adorable for the fun moment. The 1-year-old toddler wore a blue sweatshirt with grey and black striped sweatpants. He covered his head with a mustard and brown pom pom Bape beanie and slipped into a pair of dark ankle boots.

The angle of the video didn’t allow for a peak at Rowland’s shoe choice, however it is likely that she matched with Noah and completed her look with socks, Nike Dunks, Air Jordan 1 sneakers or strappy sandals.

When it comes to footwear, Rowland’s shoe style is consistently streamlined. For red carpet events, she often wears silhouettes from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off duty, if she’s not wearing sleek sneakers, Rowland can also be spotted in slides or lace-up boots. The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed footwear and apparel capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics.

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see Rowland’s style through the years.