Kelly Rowland Elevates Sheer Catsuit With Fuzzy Hat & Sleek Thigh-High Boots

Kelly Rowland amped up her winter wardrobe with cozy essentials for Ebony Riley’s EP release party in Los Angeles on Jan. 31. The singer and actress was dressed in all-black attire at the event, which appeared to be the theme of the night as stars like Lori Harvey and Jourdan Dunn followed suit.

Rowland’s monochromatic outfit included a low-cut plunging catsuit. She layered the piece with a duster coat that she kept draped over her shoulders.

Kelly Rowland out in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Kelly Rowland out in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

For glam, the Grammy Award-winning artist went with neutral makeup and a glossy pout. To take things up a notch, Rowland covered her short tresses with a fuzzy hat that had two diamond strings on each side. The “Ice” musician also added a diamond choker necklace, a braided handbag and a soft “Love” scarf.

Related Kim Kardashian Gives Business-Chic Attire Edgy Finish With Bandeau Top & Pointy Boots at Miami iConnections Global Alt Conference Jessica Chastain Pops in Plunging Velvet Vest Dress & Leather Thigh-High Boots on 'Stephen Colbert' Jane Fonda Makes Wild Statement in Leopard Print Jacket & Boots at '80 For Brady' Luncheon With Lily Tomlin & Sally Field

Completing Rowland’s wardrobe was a pair of thigh-high boots by Christian Louboutin. The slouchy silhouette had an almond-shaped toe, zipper detailing on the inner sole and a stacked block heel.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are typically worn with skirts or shorts and dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Kelly Rowland out in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to footwear, Rowland’s shoe style is consistently streamlined. For red carpet events, she often wears silhouettes from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off duty, if she’s not wearing sleek sneakers, Rowland can also be spotted in slides or lace-up boots. The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed footwear and apparel capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics.

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see Rowland’s style through the years.