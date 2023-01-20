Kelly Rowland Revamps Y2K Haircut With Curly Bangs, Trench Coat Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Shani Darden Launch Party

Kelly Rowland gave an edgy ensemble a slick boost for her latest appearance. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer attended the Shani Darden triple acid peel launch dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 19.

For the occasion, Rowland wore a Fendi monogram trench coat. The coat dress had a flap at the back, two slits on the side and was decorated with Fendi’s signature logo all over. To take things up a notch, the “Ice” artist amped up her look with chunky gold hoop earrings, a choker necklace and several midi rings.

Kelly Rowland attends the Shani Darden triple acid signature peel launch dinner on Jan. 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Shani Darden

As for glam, Rowland debuted a new hairstyle, which gave major nostalgic Destiny Child vibes. The “Dilemma” hitmaker’s sported a short hairdo was styled wet, tapered at the neck and featured curly bangs that fell just above her eyes.

Completing Rowland’s look was a pair of thigh-high boots by Christian Louboutin. The slouchy silhouette had an almond-shaped toe, zipper detailing on the inner sole and a stacked block heel.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Kelly Rowland attends the Shani Darden triple acid signature peel launch dinner on Jan. 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Shani Darden

When it comes to footwear, Rowland’s shoe style is consistently streamlined. For red carpet events, she often wears silhouettes from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off duty, if she’s not wearing sleek sneakers, Rowland can also be spotted in slides or lace-up boots. The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed footwear and apparel capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics.

