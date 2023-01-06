Kelly Rowland Upgrades Power Suit With Latex Pants & Silver Sandals at ‘BMF’ Season 2 Premiere

Kelly Rowland upgraded a traditional power suit for her latest appearance.

On Thursday, the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer uploaded an Instagram Reel as she gets glammed for the season two premiere of the Starz crime-drama series, “BMF.” The star-studded event was held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Jan. 5.

Set to her hit single, “Ice” featuring Lil Wayne, the recording begins with Rowland getting her makeup done and eventually getting dressed for the evening. The chart-topping musician looked stunning for the occasion, wearing a black latex suit. Rowland’s ensemble consisted of a sharp blazer jacket and coordinating high-waist trousers. She complemented her outfit with a simple fitted tank top.

The “Merry Liddle Christmas” actress amped up her look with layered diamond necklaces and bracelets. For glam, she went with smokey eyes and a glossy nude lip. Rowland parted her blunt cut bob in the middle and styled it straight.

Completing the “Dilemma” artist’s look was a pair of silver sandals. The silhouette peaked out underneath her pants leg and included a strap across the toe and pointy outsole.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Rowland’s shoe style is consistently streamlined. For red carpet events, she often wears silhouettes from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off duty, if she’s not wearing sleek sneakers, Rowland can also be spotted in slides or lace-up boots. The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed footwear and apparel capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics.

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see Rowland’s style through the years.