Kelly Rowland Shines in Bedazzled Bandeau Top & Fringe Skirt at Beyonce’s Grammy After-Party

Kelly Rowland had herself an ethereal photoshoot to celebrate the beginning of Aquarius season, showing off the outfit she wore at Beyonce’s Grammy after-party this past weekend. Dipped in vibrant hues with hidden heels, Rowland served up supermodel poses, sharing the slideshow of images to her Instagram today.

Rowland wore a bedazzled bandeau top lined with rows of multicolored gems varying in color from deep blues to pastel pinks. The strapless style was worn alongside a high-waisted maxi skirt featuring tiers of colorful fringe in various lengths that made Rowland look like a colorful Amazonian bird.

The majority of her skirt was a stark turquoise blue, each tier tinged with bright green while specific sections were dotted with eye-catching gold sequins. On the accessories front, the “Bills, Bills, Bills” songstress styled all-gold accessories including a plethora of rings, chunky bracelets and bangles, and dangling earrings to match. As for her hair, Rowland wore her tresses in a sleek and shiny bob with thick, front-facing bangs.

Although her footwear was not visible in these images, Rowland’s shoe style is consistently streamlined. For red carpet events, she often wears silhouettes from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off duty, if she’s not wearing sleek sneakers, Rowland can also be spotted in slides or lace-up boots. The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed footwear and apparel capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics.

In a similarly glamorous fashion, Rowland stepped up her fashion game at Ebony Riley’s EP release party in Los Angeles on Jan. 31. The former Destiny’s Child star styled a monochromatic ensemble that included a low-cut plunging catsuit. She layered the piece with a duster coat that she kept draped over her shoulders. On her feet, Rowland wore thigh-high boots by Christian Louboutin with almond-shaped toes and shiny black leather uppers.

