Kelly Rowland Brings Her A-Game Style in 5-Inch Heels to Clippers vs. Warriors Sidelines With Husband Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland attended the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles last night. The singer was accompanied by her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, as they watched the Clipper beat the Warrior by 134-124.

Rowland sat on the sidelines in a black off-the-shoulder top featuring a ruffled neckline, the top tucked into her trousers. Layered overtop was an oversized black wool jacket with squared-off shoulders. On bottom, the “Dilemma” songstress sported high-waisted light-wash jeans with a tailored fit.

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 14, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

On the accessories front, Rowland toted a black quilted bag with gold hardware which she complemented with multiple layered necklaces in different metals and materials. Along with her necklaces, the performer stacked on chunky gold rings fastened with dazzling diamonds paired with hoops in matching metal.

Kelly Rowland attended a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 14, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The former Destiny’s Child member’s outfit was finished with a pair of sleek black platform boots. Their towering style was crafted from smooth black patent leather, featuring a shiny finish with thick soles and 5 to 6-inch block heels. The platform style transitioned from the pant legs, seemingly blending into one another seamlessly for an all-encompassing style.

Close-up of Kelly Rowland’s platform boots. CREDIT: Getty Images

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino and Burberry.

When it comes to footwear, Rowland’s shoe style is consistently streamlined. For red carpet events, she often wears silhouettes from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off duty, if she’s not wearing sleek sneakers, Rowland can also be spotted in slides or lace-up boots. The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed footwear and apparel capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics.

