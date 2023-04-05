×
Kelly Rowland Masters Cozy Style in Sweatshirt Dress & Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Dark Mocha Sneakers

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

Kelly Rowland gave her chic style a sporty twist for her latest outing. The Grammy Award-winning singer was spotted leaving dinner in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday.

For the occasion, Rowland wore a gray sweatshirt dress. The cozy piece had a round neckline, thick cuffs and a loose fitting. The “Bump Like This” musician complemented her ensemble with a leather cognac-colored bucket hat and diamond stud earrings.

Kelly Rowland out in West Hollywood, Calif., on April 4, 2023.
Kelly Rowland out in West Hollywood, Calif., on April 4, 2023.
Sticking to a casual style moment, Rowland opted for a fresh face with no makeup and carried her essentials in a mini Chanel crossbody bag. She kept her iPhone in hand and added a pop of color to the look with bright red nails.

Completing the “Fantasy Football” actress’ outfit were the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Dark Mocha sneakers.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Dark Mocha sneakers.
The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Dark Mocha features a distinctive palette that calls to mind Travis Scott’s highly coveted Air Jordan 1 collaboration from 2019. The upper features an off-white leather base with contrasting black leather overlays on the eyestay and toe. Brown nubuck is utilized on the heel overlay and collar flap, accented with a classic Wings logo on the lateral side. A leather tag with Nike Air branding adorns the nylon tongue.

Kelly Rowland out in West Hollywood, Calif., on April 4, 2023.
When it comes to footwear, Rowland’s shoe style is consistently streamlined. For red-carpet events, she often wears silhouettes from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off duty, if she’s not wearing sleek sneakers, Rowland can also be spotted in slides or lace-up boots. The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed footwear and apparel capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics.

