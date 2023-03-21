Kelly Clarkson Elevates Little Black Dress With Balmain Combat Boots on ‘The Voice’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelly Clarkson wore a little black dress on the latest episode of “The Voice” season 23, which aired last night on NBC.

Clarkson wore an all-black outfit, pairing an off-the-shoulder wrap blazer with gold buttons over a strappy, Balmain velour minidress featuring a ribbed underwire bodice and a flouncy A-line skirt. She also wore oversized gold hoops courtesy of Jennifer Fisher, which seamlessly complemented her ensemble.

The talk show host pulled the outfit together in an effortless way by adding opaque tights and a pair of black leather Balmain combat boots equipped with the same sleek gold hardware. The chunky square-toed style from the French luxury fashion house retails for $1,498.

Balmain combat boots CREDIT: Farfetch

Clarkson’s outfit comes as no surprise to those familiar with her fashion choices. When the Grammy Award-winning singer isn’t wearing a bold print, she often reaches for black, especially when it comes to hitting the red carpet. Beyond black garb, she tends to gravitate toward eye-catching pieces in vibrant colors and is a tried-and-true fan of crystal embellishments.

Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Chance the Rapper for “The Voice” season 23. CREDIT: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Chance the Rapper for “The Voice” season 23. CREDIT: Art Streiber/NBC

The television personality’s return to “The Voice” sees her acting as a coach alongside newcomers Chance the Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan, as well as fellow mainstay, Blake Shelton. Season 23 premiered on March 6 and it marks Shelton‘s last season as a coach. The country singer is the only original judge that remained on the show since its premiere in 2011.