Kelly Clarkson’s Style Through the Years: From ‘American Idol’ to Today

Kelly Clarkson made her debut in the entertainment industry when she won the first season of “American Idol” in 2002. Since then, she has gone on to host the Billboard Music Awards, coached on “The Voice,” and has received recognition for her music career, winning two Grammy Awards. Nowadays, she is most known for her Emmy-award-winning daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on NBC. Although she is one of the most popular talk show hosts today, Clarkson has expressed that she will be making a comeback to music soon with a brand new album.

Over the last two decades, Clarkson has been seen in a variety of styles from bohemian to edgy. Now, she gravitates towards southern chic pieces, wearing ankle boots and trendy kitten heels from labels like Stella McCartney. For red carpet appearances, the talk show host slips into embellished pumps or sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta.

Here is a closer look into Clarkson’s style evolution throughout the years.

“American Idol” finalist Kelly Clarkson attends the premiere of “Swimfan” at UCLA’s Sunset Canyon Recreation Center on Aug. 19, 2002, in Westwood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

For the premiere of “Swimfan” on Aug. 19, 2002, in Westwood, Calif., Clarkson went with a warm-toned tie-dye minidress with a suede belt and straight jeans. She accessorized with a silver-toned watch, a beaded pendant necklace and a deep red hat. She completed the look with wooden platform sandals that featured an open toe and a curved sole.

Kelly Clarkson arrives at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena on Aug. 28, 2005 in Miami. CREDIT: Getty Images

The singer gleamed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, 2005, in Miami. She slipped into a gold satin slip gown that connected to a thin necklace. She paired the look with sharp gold dangle earrings and a matching clutch. Her open-toe sandals peeped through the front of the gown exposing her gold metallic footbed.

Singer Kelly Clarkson poses for photographers before she signs autographs at a T-Mobile store on Oct. 16, 2005, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Clarkson looked edgy when signing autographs at a T-Mobile store on Oct. 16, 2005, in New York City. She wore a black long sleeve t-shirt with her initial “K” embroidered into it. She paired the top with dark gray low-rise cargo capris. Clarkson added a trendy studded belt to the look. She finished the look with black Converse low-top sneakers.

Singer Kelly Clarkson attends the 2009 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Clive Davis at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 7, 2009, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Clarkson shined at the 2009 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons on Feb. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. She wore a light blue satin gown with a pleated bodice that connected to a cross-shoulder strap. She accessorized with a gold statement ring and a crystal-embellished strap. Her cascading train hid her footwear from sight but she most likely slipped into satin sandals.

Kelly Clarkson performs during the 46th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 1, 2012, in Nashville. CREDIT: Getty Images

The singer looked elegant as she performed at the 46th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 1, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. She wore a navy blue lace long-sleeve minidress that featured a crystal-embellished bodice that connected to the deep red a-line skirt. She completed the look with brass-colored platform pumps that featured a pointed toe.

Kelly Clarkson attends STX Films World Premiere of “UglyDolls” at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The singer brought vibrance to the world premiere of “UglyDolls” on April 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. She wore a neon pink fitted gown with satin puff long sleeves and a subtle slit at the hemline. She paired the look with geometric diamond earrings. Her floor-length gown hid her footwear but she probably slipped into satin pumps or sandals.

River Rose Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, and Remington Alexander Blackstock attend The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony for Kelly Clarkson on Sept. 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Clarkson had an all-black moment at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Sept. 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. She wore a long sleeve midi dress that featured padded shoulders. She accessorized the look with two gold pendant necklaces and a pair of hoops. She slipped into leather platform ankle boots that featured a ruched sleeve and a pointed-toe.

Kelly Clarkson attends the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 09, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Getty Images

Clarkson put an elegant take on sporty style at the 12th annual NFL Honors on Feb. 09, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz. She wore a black velvet Adidas turtleneck gown that featured the brand’s infamous stripes running down the sleeves. She added diamond dangle earrings to the look. Her footwear was hidden but she most likely slipped into matching pumps to complete the look.

