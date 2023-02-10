Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute to Her Favorite Football Team in Dallas Cowboys-Inspired Jersey Dress at NFL Honors 2023

Kelly Clarkson took the stage at the 12th annual NFL Honors tonight in Phoenix, Ariz. paying tribute to her favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys.

The host of the night wore a football jersey-inspired dress in gray, and white and blue fabric, per the team’s colors, featuring boxy shoulder padding and a maxi-length skirt.

Kelly Clarkson poses for a photo while wearing a Dallas Cowboy dress during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Getty Images

Key details on the dress included the Cowboy’s lone-star insignia with the names of members of the current team running down the front of the skirt including running back Ezekiel Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, among a whole slew of others. Beyond the skirt was a long train that trailed behind Clarkson as she traversed the stage.

Another key detail was a sparkling silver 88 plastered on the bodice and sleeves which belonged to iconic Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson. Pearson was the first Cowboys wide receiver to make the #88 famous. Pearson, who was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, played for the Cowboys from 1973-1983. The outfit made clear that Clarkson is a lover of all things fashion and of the all-star Texan team.

This was Clarkson’s second look of the night. Before the ceremony, she stepped on the red carpet wearing a tracksuit-inspired velvet gown by Adidas x Gucci.

Kelly Clarkson at The 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Although they weren’t visible in any of the images, the “Stronger” artist often wears ankle and combat boots with block or stiletto heels from top brands like Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and R13.

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

