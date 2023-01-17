Pregnant Keke Palmer Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Pleather Blazer & Nike Dark Driftwood Dunk Lows for ‘That’s The Gag’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Keke Palmer posed in a chic streetwear-inspired ensemble while promoting her new show, “That’s The Gag,” on her own digital platform Key TV Network.

The “Nope” actress’ ensemble was comprised of a The Giving Movement dark red pleather blazer jacket which she wore overtop a simple white tank top. Showing off her baby bump, Palmer also wore low-waisted light-wash jeans with a baggy fit.

Keke Palmer showed off her growing baby bump while promoting her new show “That’s The Gag.” CREDIT: @ineverheardofmeeither

Palmer’s outfit is a fashionable introduction to pregnancy style. The aim for many expecting mothers is to balance the need for comfort, while still being able to express themselves through their fashionable endeavors. In the same vein, pregnancy fashion has evolved to include more daring clothing options, offering expecting parents an alternative to slouchy wears thanks to the fashion influence of fellow mothers like Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen and Ashley Graham.

On her feet, the actress laced-up tan and cream Nike Dunk Low ‘Dark Driftwood’ with black swooshes. The low-top pair created a fully streamlined look utilizing a neutral sandy shade, allowing Palmer to smoothly layer versatile wardrobe pieces together ahead of the cooler winter months.

Nike Dunk Low “Dark Driftwood” sneakers CREDIT: Farfetch

For footwear, Palmer often gravitates towards bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. The actress chooses more casual styles for her off-duty looks, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau, and can even be seen in affordable brands like Chiara Ferragni and ShoeDazzle.

“That’s The Gag,” starring Keke Palmer, is a mockumentary-style scripted comedy series that gives audiences a peek behind the Hollywood curtain. Once a child star glows the spotlight, Keke Palmer finds herself all grown up and transitioning into adulthood, looking for a meaningful job.

