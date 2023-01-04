Pregnant Keke Palmer Flatters Her Baby Bump in Pink Knit Dress With Silver Heels for ‘Nope’ Q&A

Keke Palmer hit the streets of New York yesterday in order to attend a Q&A for her movie “Nope,” and showed off her baby bump in the process. Expecting her first child, the actress mastered pregnancy style in a maxi dress with strappy sandals.

Palmer flattered her baby bump in a blush pink ribbed knit maxi dress with a halter neckline and a keyhole cutout on the bodice. The form-fitted garment was worn underneath a tan trench coat which was kept open in order to spotlight her outfit and baby bump respectively.

While simple, the outfit acts as a cute, and most importantly, comfortable introduction to pregnancy style. The aim for many expecting mothers is to balance the need for comfort, while still being able to express themselves through their fashionable endeavors.

Keke Palmer shows off her pregnant belly in a pink dress while arriving at a Q&A for her movie ‘Nope’ in New York on Jan 3, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

As for accessories, the award-winning actress sported geometric gold earrings and a few matching chunky metal rings that hid behind her hair. Speaking of hair, Palmer wore her’s braided, the style cascading down her back.

Adding a bit more shine to her look, Palmer strapped into silver sandals with stiletto-style heels that effectively elevated the 29-year-old’s outfit, while offering her some extra inches. The reflective style featured winding straps that wrapped around Palmer’s ankles and across the tops of her toes for a secure fit.

Palmer is never afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. She is known for having a trendy, yet daring fashion aesthetic. She often wears bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Dior, and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands.

