Pregnant Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Yellow Dress for Celestial-Inspired Maternity Photoshoot With David LaChapelle

Keke Palmer is redefining maternity shoots. Wearing a sheer yellow dress designed by Fendi, the actress, who is expecting her first child, was photographed by David LaChapelle.

The picture shared on her Instagram page today sees Palmer standing on top of a planet as her baby bump glows infinitely.

Brett Alan Nelson served as the creative director for the photoshoot. He paired the gown with Alzain diamonds on her ears and wrist. Celebrity hairstylist Miles Jeffries styled the “Nope” star’s hair in a sleek bun to make room for the shining silver crown that coordinated with the intergalactic goddess theme.

Palmer posed with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, who wore a fedora hat, a white top and vibrant-colored pants with suspenders as he offered up flowers to the mom-to-be.

She captioned the photo, “Its giving POETRY. It’s giving MICHAEL ANGELO. It’s giving SISTINE CHAPEL. It’s giving MASTERPIECE. Behold, a mother, a father and the blessed baby we await in pure awe.” The Disney alum also made it a point to thank Nicki Minaj for connecting her with photographer David LaChapelle, who made her vision come to life. LaChapelle has created iconic photographs for celebrities like Whitney Houston, Lizzo, Tupac, Doja Cat and Stevie Wonder.

For the photoshoot, Palmer decided to go barefoot. However, when it comes to footwear, Palmer has been taking it easy since she announced her pregnancy. Whether it’s dancing in Gucci sneakers or kicking back in SZA Crocs for her babymoon, this new mama has been styling her baby bump in adorable ways.

When it comes to the thespian’s style, she is known for her fun and eclectic vibe. The Illinois native is unafraid of taking risks, and she’s been more exploratory since she teamed up with image architect Law Roach who has created memorable moments like when he dolled her up in head-to-toe Carolina Herrera for the CFDA Awards.

PHOTOS: Keke Palmer’s Best Looks Through the Years